MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official music video for "What If," the latest single of singer-songwriter Cesca.

Directed by Raymark King Bingcang, the almost seven-minute video, which was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music, features Michael Claver of the P-pop group BGYO.

"What If" is composed by Francesca Johnnae Chua Mahusay, arranged by Tommy Katigbak and produced by Rox Santos.

Cesca released her debut EP (extended play) "Trip" also under Star Pop last year.

Her debut single “Lovesick (Pagmahalasakit)” landed her on the cover and top spot of Spotify PH’s Fresh Finds playlist.

Cesca also recorded "Kung Makakapili Lang,” one of the theme songs of hit series "Dirty Linen."

