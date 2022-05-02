Handout

MANILA – Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates KD Estrada and Alexa on Monday went viral on TikTok for their songwriting tutorial clip.

As of writing, the clip has garnered 21,000 likes, 11,000 shares, and 1 million views.

“Whenever I write songs, there’s always an inspiration,” Ilacad said, noting how browsing the internet for various poems to read helped her to craft lyrics for a new song.

Estrada added that they got lessons on music theory through online resources to help him create melodies for Ilacad's lyrics.

The pair gave a sample for viewers, as Ilacad wrote new lyrics for a song about an unexpected admirer.

Estrada tried out some chords on his guitar until they agreed on the right tune for the verse. At the end of the video, Ilacad sang a short song while KD played instrumental music.

“The internet plays a big part in our songwriting process,” Ilacad said crediting their Sky Cable subscription.

The love team's endorsement “KDLEX FOR SKYFIBER” earlier took the No. 1 spot in the Philippine trends and #19 globally.



“We were very happy to see how much the KDLex family loved our photo and together. Their unwavering support never fails to surprise us every time,” Ilacad said.