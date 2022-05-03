MANILA – Alyssa Valdez took to social media to look back at her “Pinoy Big Brother” experience a day after it was announced that she has given up her spot in the celebrity edition Top 2 of the reality show.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Valdez said she had quite a journey as a housemate of "PBB."

“Got to learn so much from laughing so hard because I plucked Ate Brend’s armpit hair to crying because Kuya asked as to choose success over family... there’s also rapping, dancing, acting, cooking and a lot more,” she said.

But more than anything, Valdez said she treasures meeting new people whom she can call real friends.

“From different fields, it’s all about coming together to create amazing memories inside the house,” she said.

The volleyball star then thanked Kuya for the once-in-a-lifetime experience of living in his house.

She also had a message for former beauty queen Samantha Bernardo, who will be taking her place in the top 2.

“Maraming salamat, Kuya! Salamat PBB. Once a PBB housemate, always a PBB housemate! P.S collab natin kuya soon hehe. To sizzy @samanthabernardo__ we’re all here to support you! Just enjoy and be yourself,” she said.

Valdez also thanked her fans, family and the family of her boyfriend, basketball star Kiefer Ravena, for their unwavering support.

“Maraming salamat sa walang sawang pagmamahal at supporta! Mahal ko kayo,” she said.

Bernardo will replace Valdez in the celebrity edition Top 2 of "PBB" due to scheduling conflicts with the Southeast Asian Games, which will run from May 12-23, coinciding with the return of the Top 2 housemates to the Big Brother house.