MANILA — Screen couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano converse about love in their video endorsing the candidacies of Vice President Leni Robredo for president and the actor’s uncle Sen. Kiko Pangilinan for vice president.

The video starts with Donny asking Belle: “Belinda, mahal mo ba ako?”

The two then qualify what love entails, particularly from a leader who serves a country, as photos of Robredo and Pangilinan interacting with Filipinos from different backgrounds and on the campaign trail flash.

Voting, the pair reminds viewers, is also an “act of love” for country and their family and friends. Belle, 19, points out she will be a first-time voter, and urged her fellow youth to show up on May 9, election day, to elect leaders driven by love. For her, these are Robredo and Pangilinan.

“The number one ingredient for love, besides character, is showing up during the most difficult times. Doon tayo sa handa tayong protektahan, alagaan, at ipaglaban. Doon tayo sa siguradong nagmamahal,” Donny said.

The endorsement video of “DonBelle,” as they are fondly called by their fanbase, follows their active participation in the Leni-Kiko campaign trail, having gone house-to-house to share the candidates’ platform and having performed at grand rallies, with more guestings scheduled.

Dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” the emerging superstars’ participation is seen as a massive boon to the campaign, in terms of raising awareness among younger voters.

Belle and Donny's contemporaries in showbiz — Andrea Brillantes, Darren Espanto, Kaori Oinuma, Aljon Mendoza, and Juan Karlos Labajo, among others — similarly expressed support for Robredo and Pangilinan.

The stars, ranging from age 19 to 24, have wide social media followings individually, with many of their young fans likely among the first-time voters on Monday.

