Lady Gaga releases 'Top Gun' song 'Hold My Hand'

#HOLDMYHAND ✈️🖤 OUT NOW, from the film #TopGun: Maverick.



Written by me and BloodPop, produced by me and BloodPop, with additional production from Benjamin Rice. https://t.co/6W12QOJ1ax pic.twitter.com/g9DLZy4Hzb — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 3, 2022

American pop superstar Lady Gaga on Tuesday dropped her new song "Hold My Hand," which is part of the official soundtrack for the upcoming movie "Top Gun: Maverick."

"Hold My Hand" marks Lady Gaga's return to writing and producing original music for film, after the success of "A Star is Born" in 2018.

The soundtrack gave Lady Gaga an Academy Award, four Grammys, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Critics’ Choice Award.

Lady Gaga earlier teased the single to fans through a tweet with lyrics from the song: “Hold my hand everything will be OK I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey."

Paramount Pictures’ "Top Gun: Maverick" starring Tom Cruise is set to be released on May 27.

Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell who has served for more than 30 years as one of the Navy’s top aviators. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

"Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it," according to the film's synopsis.

