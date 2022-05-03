Jodi Sta. Maria campaigns for Leni Robredo, Chel Diokno

MANILA — Jodi Sta. Maria, star of the hit drama “The Broken Marriage Vow,” has joined the campaign efforts of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo, whose opponents include the actress’ former father-in-law, Sen. Ping Lacson.

Iba talaga pag personal mong nakakausap ang mga tao. Totoo @PepeDiokno maraming willing makipagusap at makinig 💕 #ipanalona10ito 🌸💕🌸💕🌸 https://t.co/S3vlOFWHlv — Jodi Sta.Maria (@JodiStaMaria) May 3, 2022

Sta. Maria was among a group of volunteers who campaigned house-to-house Tuesday for Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, as well as senatorial bet Chel Diokno, in Marikina and Quezon City.

A video of Sta. Maria interacting with an elderly woman was shared by filmmaker Pepe Diokno, Chel’s son. Wearing pink, the actress appeared to explain the platforms of the aspiring senator and Robredo, with flyers in hand.

“Iba talaga pag personal mong nakakausap ang mga tao. Totoo @PepeDiokno maraming willing makipagusap at makinig,” Sta. Maria tweeted, in response to Pepe’s video capturing the “tender moment” of the actress with the woman.

Among Sta. Maria’s companions was social media star, AC Soriano, whose viral performance of an “unauthorized musical” featuring the actress’ iconic roles has generated memes, including those in good humor that have been used for the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign.

In a video shared by Soriano, he and Sta. Maria are seen leading a chant of Robredo’s slogan.

Sta. Maria’s former husband, Pampi Lacson, is the son of the elder Lacson, who is also vying for the presidential seat. The actress is known to be on good terms with Pampi, as well as his current partner Iwa Moto, and has been open about their blended family.

Sta. Maria has made no comment on her ties with the Lacsons, in light of her active support for Robredo.