Photos from Alora Sasam's Instagram account

Comedienne Alora Sasam confidently flaunted her body as she promotes body positivity on social media.

Sasam took to Instagram to share how proud she is of her physique despite her size, shape, and age.

“#BodyPositivity flex ay mag-bikini confidently, unapologetically and proudly whatever your color, size, shape, scars or age,” she said in the caption.

In a previous post, Sasam released a photo showing her love handle while promoting a summer campaign of Star Magic.

“Papunta pa lang tayo sa exciting part. Sa mga ka-BILBIL ko dyan front and back, I GOTCHU. ILALABAN NATIN YUNG HULMA NATIN! Yung Inday Bilbilchina na ito may pa launching sa May 1 for Star Magic Hot Summer in Baler sa @asapofficial together with mga kapatid natin sa @starmagicphils,” she said in the post.

She went on to thank ABS-CBN executive Lauren Dyogi for the opportunity to be part of the body positivity summer campaign that helped her get out of her comfort zone.

Sasam also made mention of her friend Joshua Garcia who took the photo and even teased the actor if they could be romantically linked together.

“To my bestie na never ko atang magiging rumored boyfriend @garciajoshuae thank you sa pic na 'to! Naghahanap ako ng pic talaga na kita bilbil ko, front and back pa ang na showcase mo! Akong-ako to! Konti pa lang ang lalaking nakakita ng bilbil ko, so pwede na ba tayo ma link?” she quipped.

"Star Magic Hot Summer: Baler" premiered on May 1 on the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

