Alexa tells KD: 'I don't fear the future because I have you'

MANILA – There is no stopping Alexa Ilacad from showing her appreciation for KD Estrada, especially on his birthday.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Ilacad greeted Estrada a happy birthday before sharing the things she loves about him.

Addressing her posts to Estrada directly, Ilacad wrote in one post: “I don’t fear the future anymore because I have you with me.”

“When I count my blessings, I never forget to count you,” she continued in another post.

To end the series of stories, the actress shared a “pick up line” where she asked Estrada in jest: “Pansit canton ka ba? Kasi dahil sa 'yo.. Lucky Me.”

The two have been vocal about their mutual fondness for each other, but have not confirmed an off-screen relationship, despite speculation.

The two mutually agreed that if an off-screen relationship buds from their bond inside the PBB house, it "would just be a cherry on top."