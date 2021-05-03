WATCH: New Gen Divas trend again on YouTube with alternative rock hits

Zephanie, Sheena Belarmino, Janine Berdin, and Elha Nympha perform a medley of alternative rock hits in the May 2 episode of ‘ASAP Natin ‘To.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — The New Gen Divas are off to a blazing start, as the “ASAP Natin ‘To” group ranked among the top trending videos on YouTube for a second week in a row.

The quartet, comprised of singing champions Zephanie, Sheena Belarmino, Janine Berdin, and Elha Nympha, performed a medley of alternative rock hits in the Sunday episode of the ABS-CBN concert variety show.

Within a day of its official upload on YouTube, the video of the number fetched nearly 200,000 views, and as of Monday afternoon, already ranked 18th in the list of YouTube trends in the Philippines.

The girls carried over their outfit colors from their previous performance, indicating a thematic aspect of the group: Berdin in red, Zephanie in green, Nympha in blue, and Belarmino in brown.

That debut number, featuring classic love songs, has already garnered over a million views on YouTube alone.

Formerly a singing trio with two different sets of members, the New Gen Divas is the combined iteration of the group.

The New Gen Divas was formed with the return of Zephanie to “ASAP Natin ‘To” in March, after one season with its now-defunct rival program “Sunday Noontime Live.”

During Zephanie’s absence, Belarmino stepped in and formed the second iteration of the trio with Nympha and Berdin.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” airs every Sunday at noon, and can be seen via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWant TFC.

