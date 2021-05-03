Moira dela Torre admits lacking confidence: 'I remembered how ugly I felt'

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre on Saturday opened up about her journey to self confidence and self-love.

Posting photos of her with husband Jason Marvin Hernandez, dela Torre revealed that she lacked confidence in her physical appearance for a long time.

"Something broke my heart today: the realization that I haven't felt confident in a really long time. So this season's lesson for me: is learning to love Me. A few weeks ago, Jason and I found our videos from a year ago and I remembered how ugly I felt and noticed how I was hiding in every single video. I never liked pictures, cause I never liked what I saw," she wrote.

"But looking at it now, I never had to hide. Ugly was just a feeling, but it was never my description. Because you and I were fearfully and wonderfully made," dela Torre stressed.

Dela Torre, who dealt with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), psoriasis and weight gain, said she finally gained confidence as she learned about self-love amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Struggling with PCOS and psoriasis, and dealing with unwanted weight gain and everything else that comes with it, feels like an endless journey to get to where I want to be. But I forgot how important the in betweens are, too. And these in betweens, these halfway points are where we need grace the most," she said.

'I never thought I'd find a confidence like what I have now at the heaviest weight I've ever been, in the middle of a pandemic. It's a process and a daily battle, that's for sure, but I've come to learn that lasting confidence doesn't come when you finally have it all together or when you get to the finish line ~ it comes when we learn to love ourselves where we are at present. I just wanted to share this because God made us to live our lives to the full.... not to hide His creation," dela Torre said.

The "Paubaya" hitmaker credited her husband for helping her about learning to love herself.

"He's been teaching me to love myself even in the in betweens, reminding me that while I have a long way to go, I have come so far. Babe, thank you for loving me, in every season, goal weight or curvy. Thank you for cheering for me every step of the way, whether i wake up motivated or feeling defeated," she said.

"I'm now learning to love myself because you make loving me look so easy," dela Torre added.

"And to you who is reading this, I pray you never hide. I pray you choose to shine, even in days you don't feel like it. Even when your goal feels too far away, I hope this reminds you how far you've come. So don't give up on yourself. You are far from alone and you are beautiful," dela Torre concluded.



Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC