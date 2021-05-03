Miles Ocampo receives birthday surprise from Kris, Bimby

MANILA -- Actress Miles Ocampo received a surprise from Kris Aquino and her son Bimby, as she celebrated her birthday over the weekend.

Ocampo turned 24 last Saturday, May 1.

On Instagram, Aquino posted a video showing their birthday surprise for Ocampo. They gave Ocampo, whom she considered her daughter, a bouquet of roses, balloons and a cake.

"We love her, and I said this. I think I'm allowed to read this. Ito ‘yung birthday message ko sa kanya. This is my birthday message last night: Ate, I’m about to sleep so hindi aabot sa midnight. When you became my daughter in our teleserye, little did I know that after eight years, in real life you really would be someone I considered as my daughter. You bring so much love and appreciation into my life and Bimb’s life. You remind us to be grateful. You show me that I have so much more love in my heart to give. You made me happy to take care of you because you express to all of us how thankful you are, and never we felt that you abused our generosity. For the rest of your life, you are MCA, Miles Cojuangco-Aquino. I love you, ate. Never doubt that. Through it all we are already family. We love you. Happy 24th birthday," said Aquino.

Aquino also shared her advice and wish for the birthday girl.

“I just have one... dapat lumabas ‘to in its entirety. Twenty-four naging nanay ako. Utang na loob ‘wag mo ‘kong gayahin. Please," Kris told Ocampo, who immediately replied: "Yes po, nanay."

“Mag-aral. Kasi lahat po ng videos that we put out doon sa interview with Bimb, she edited that. And so she really has an eye, so I feel that it will start with editing and I know that she could become one of the really good directors kasi she started as a child actress. So dapat ipagpatuloy niya ‘yun," Aquino added.

Aquino and Ocampo became close when they worked together in ABS-CBN's 2013 series "Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw" with Anne Curtis and Robin Padilla.



