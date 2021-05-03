Lovi Poe opens up about network transfer, wedding, other changes in her life

MANILA -- Lovi Poe is returning to her roots as a singer as she weighs her options for big changes in her career.

Now in California, Poe has started recording new material under Vim Entertainment, an independent record label based in Los Angeles.

"Music is my first passion," Poe said at a virtual media conference over the weekend, comparing her sentiment like going back to her first love.

It was in 2008 that Fernando Poe Jr.’s daughter was first introduced to the public as a recording artist. The acting bug caught her and she set singing aside. But she’s now looking to showcase her new recordings this May.

Just recently Poe launched her new single, the edgy love song “Under,” a collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Omen and other music producers.

California life also suits Poe better now that she is in the company of her boyfriend, British film producer Monty Blencowe.

Love and music make life seemingly normal now for Poe who also cited another therapy -- wearing jewelry, even when there’s no need or real social opportunity to wear them.

"It gives me a sense of normalcy," explained Poe who wore a layer of Imono pearl earrings, long chains for the virtual meet. “It gives me a sense of what things were before, which could still be for the present.”

Poe is actually happy for the extra work of curating jewelry and creating styles for her friend, Filipino designer Goldy Tang-Hing.

Hilariously, the discussion led to Poe’s dream design of an engagement or wedding ring.

Rather than dissolve with the badgering, she coolly answered, “Proposals, rings, I never thought about that, never crossed my mind,” she exclaimed, also obliquely answering when asked if Blencowe is husband-material. “Oh gosh! All I can say is it’s hard to find a genuine, beautiful soul!”

Amid persistent speculations, Poe was candid enough to acknowledge the fact that she is considering a network transfer with her manager Leo Dominguez.

Poe is one of the many stars reportedly being considered for the ABS-CBN production of "Doctor Foster."

"It’s fair to keep things private," Poe stressed. "All negotiations are confidential at this time."

But she makes one thing clear, for now. "I will pursue whatever comes my way!”

