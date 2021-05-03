LOOK: Rufa Mae Quinto poses for cover of US magazine

MANILA -- Sexy comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto took to social media to share that she scored an international magazine cover stint. The Filipino actress is set to grace a United States-based magazine, which will be released next week.

Posting a teaser of her first magazine cover in the US, the actress shared that her photos were taken by one of San Francisco’s top fashion and editorial photographers Vincent Gotti.

"Pasabog for the week ! I had the pleasure of shooting with one of San Francisco’s top Photographers @vinniegotti for an upcoming magazine cover in Showbiz Hollywood. It will be released May 11th," Quinto wrote.

"All Oscars celebrities kasabay ko na. Walang impossible. Abangan ninyong lahat at Todo Con Todo na To! Go Go Go," she added.

Quinto admitted that she still can't believe that she finally got the opportunity to grace a Hollywood mag.

"Di ko ma-explain sa asawa ko na nasa Hollywood cover magazine na ako, kasi 'di ako makapaniwala into in Hollywood magazine with the best of the best. Natawa ako habang sinasabi ko sa asawa ko na Hollywood nga ito. Salamat sa lahat na miss ko mag pose ng ganito ... So proud to be a Filipino! Hindi na ito joke," she added.

Quinto married Magallanes in November 2016 months after they met while she was on vacation in San Francisco. They have a daughter Athena Alexandria.

