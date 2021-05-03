It's a boy! Juancho Triviño, Joyce Pring look forward to welcome baby boy

MANILA – Joyce Pring and Juancho Triviño are going to have a baby boy, the couple revealed in their latest vlog, which they posted on YouTube.

In the video, Triviño and Pring shared their pregnancy journey beginning from the time they talked about having kids even before they got married.

“When you proposed to me, I sat you down and asked, ‘Love, if ever hindi ako mabuntis, okay lang ba sa 'yo?’ The fear that I had my whole adult life was gonna come true, that I won’t be able to bear children,” Pring revealed in the vlog.

“I asked you if you were okay with that and you said, ‘I’m marrying you because I love you. Bonus na lang kapag nagka-baby tayo.’ Thanks baby,” she added.

When she finally got pregnant, Pring said she kept it a secret from Triviño for a day before she told him about the good news.

“You told me na may surprise ka, akala ko 'yung dinner na 'yun. Tapos you took out the test and you said, ‘You’re going to be a dad.’ Umiiyak ako tapos niyakap mo ako,” Triviño recalled.

Towards the latter part of the clip, Pring said she did not want to believe she was pregnant at first.

“Me telling you that evening was actually an act of faith on my part. I wanted to trust God na Lord I don’t believe this, I am anxious but I will trust you that this is a blessing and that this is real. We had to wait because our doctor is super straight edge din. Sabi niya, ‘Sige let’s wait if it has a heartbeat.’ When it had a heartbeat, that’s when I started crying in the car,” she said.

At the end of the video, Pring and Triviño opened a box filled with white and blue balloons and confetti, indicating that they will have a boy.

On his Instagram page, Triviño said he’s already looking forward to seeing their son and spending time with him.

“Are you ready world? It’s a boy! Ready nako i-train ng basketball ito at bilhan din ng bike. Pero higit sa lahat protector ng aming queen bee,” he wrote.

The television hosts tied the knot in Pasay City on February 9, 2020. It was in November 2019 when Pring announced her engagement to Triviño via a Twitter post.

The revealed that they are expecting their first baby last February.