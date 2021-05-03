Insight Music releases album for those who have sleeping problems

Insight Music releases sleep-inducing album 'The Perfect Sleep'

Alarmed by the rapidly increasing cases of sleeplessness among this country’s adult population, record label Insight Music seeks to help insomnia-afflicted Filipinos fall into restful slumber by releasing "The Perfect Sleep," a groundbreaking album that promises to induce sleep.



Presented by all-natural sleep supplement DreamWell and composed by music arranger Ian Joseph Tan, "The Perfect Sleep" is an hour-long instrumental album that promotes deep and relaxing sleep.

It is now available in various streaming platforms including Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and iTunes.



“Way before the pandemic hit the Philippines, a vast number of Filipino adults were already stricken by a different kind of epidemic — sleeplessness,” said Insight Music president and chief creative director Chris Cahilig.



“Sleeplessness, a disorder that is commonly known as insomnia, may not be as deadly as COVID-19 but it is just as critical and devastating to one’s health and well-being. It is during deep slumber, after all, when the body has the opportunity to repair itself and recover so that poor sleep quality or sleep deprivation has severe consequences on the body’s capacity to resist illness,” Cahilig explained.



A 2019 study by Sleep Cycle disclosed that the Philippines ranks fourth in the world in sleeplessness, averaging just 6 and a half hours of sleep, significantly lower than the recommended amount of 7 to 9 hours per day.



Still another study published by the St. Luke’s Medical Center claims that over 10 million adult Filipinos suffer from insomnia — putting them at risk for cardiovascular issues, cancer, depression, diabetes, as well as other afflictions. Various medical literature, in fact, affirm that lack of sleep renders the body susceptible to the debilitating effects of stress that people undergo on a daily basis.



"The Perfect Sleep" is designed specifically for listening on those nights when stress, anxiety, or plain restlessness tend to keep people awake way into the wee hours. Indeed, the album is meant to lull them to deep and restful slumber when they need it most.



Its gentle guitar strums and soft beats were carefully constructed to give sleep-deprived listeners a mesmerizing experience they can instantly benefit from. After listening to the music, and enjoying the sleep induced by it, listeners will wake up feeling rested and ready for everything their waking moments might have in store.



“We’ve seen the impact music can have on sleep,” said Cahilig. “Just search up ‘sleep music’ on YouTube, and you’re bound to find videos and livestreams with millions of views. There’s a real need for sleep music, and we want to serve people by providing that.



“I expect 'The Perfect Sleep' by DreamWell to be a popular playlist of working professionals and even middle-age individuals who are having trouble sleeping. It will certainly help their physical and mental well-being,” he added.