'Fake news:' Zsa Zsa Padilla denies she had COVID-19

MANILA -- Singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla on Saturday belied rumors that she contracted COVID-19.

Posting a snap of her wearing a hospital gown on Instagram, Padilla said she flew to United States to get a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan because hospitals in Metro Manila are crowded with COVID-19 cases.

"As some of you might already know, I’m in the US now to continue my check up. So much have been said about my condition since I tweeted that I was experiencing leg and back pain for 5 days and couldn’t have an MRI in Manila because of the covid cases in hospitals. I also heard recently that I’ve had COVID. It’s not true," Padilla wrote in the caption.

Padilla then shared that her back and leg pain problem started last year. She was advised to get an MRI but was not able to do it due to her fear of enclosed spaces.

"Last year, I started having problems with the nerves on my legs and some lower back pains. My doctor in Manila advised me to have an MRI but unfortunately, since it was my first time to do this procedure, I had no idea I would cry and back out due to claustrophobia," Padilla shared.

She said that after her back and leg problems returned and since all the hospitals in Manila are full with COVID-19 patients, she and her boyfriend, architect Conrad Onglao, decided to fly to US to get her checked.

"I didn’t want to risk having my tests back home. My partner, Conrad decided to take me to see his brother, Dr. Art Onglao, in California and he found a specialist for me. I also needed check up with my Obgyn and luckily, my nerve specialist is married to an Obgyn! What were the chances?! Since we arrived, I have been busy with all my much needed consultation and tests," said Padilla, who also shared that she finally underwent MRI scan.

"Today, I had my last test -- ironically the MRI I most dread. What a finale, Huh? I’m happy though that Art found a machine for me that is so much less threatening than a regular MRI. And I’ve conditioned myself well enough to be braver and to keep smiling. Let’s continue to take care of our health. Tomorrow, I will see my nerve specialist so he can give me his diagnosis. I know that everything will be okay. I just thought of sharing so you wouldn’t get fake news. Thanks for joining me. Take care now!" Padilla added.

Just last March, Padilla and Onglao marked their third anniversary as a couple.

Prior to Onglao, Padilla was the long-time partner of the late veteran comedian Dolphy.

Onglao, on the other hand, was previously married to interior designer Ivy Almario, with whom he has two sons. They were divorced in the United States and obtained legal separation, and church annulment in the Philippines.

