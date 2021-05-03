Alexa Ilacad drops new single 'Stay Right Here'

MANILA – Alexa Ilacad released on Saturday her newest single titled “Stay Right Here.”

On Instagram, the actress said the tune “is an ode to human vulnerability, passion, and a keen longing to be loved or give love.”

“This sophisticated track puts my musicality in a different light as I explore a totally new sound with my vocals and continue to grow as an artist,” she said.

Ilacad said she is hoping her supporters will enjoy her new song especially during this tough time that people are forced to stay distanced.

“I hope that by listening to the music, it seduces you into forgetting about our new, repetitive cycle, and instead, entice you to feel liberated by setting our bodies free at home,” she said.

Composed by Relden Loris Campanilla and Raven Carlisle Tabanera, Ilacad’s “Stay Right Here” is out now on all streaming platforms.

Aside from this new single, fans of Ilacad can also see her in the ABS-CBN series “Init sa Magdamag.”