WATCH: Vice Ganda reenacts 'That's very rude' viral video

MANILA — “That’s so rude” was a running joke for the entire episode of “It’s Showtime” on Monday, as Vice Ganda returned from his overseas concerts where an encounter with an audience member became a viral moment on social media.

The comedy superstar and the rest of the “It’s Showtime” hosts were complete for the variety program’s return to its 12 noon time slot. The celebratory episode also marked Vice Ganda’s comeback after weeks of absence for his “VGful” concert tour in North America.

The concert — and the incident where Vice Ganda’s wig was tugged by a fan from behind — came up during the “Isip Bata” segment, when the young mainstays Kulot and Argus said they watched portions of his show abroad.

In viral videos of the incident, which happened during Vice Ganda’s April 16 concert in Edmonton, Canada, the performer calmly reprimanded two fans for their “disrespectful” behavior.

On Monday, Vice Ganda had his co-hosts and the “madlang people” laughing as he reenacted how he had talked to the concertgoers.

Tripping on a floor installment in the studio, Vice Ganda echoed his own lines: “That’s so rude. You don’t do that to me. Don’t hurt me.”

“Trending ‘yun, Meme!” Curtis said, laughing.

For the remainder of the episode, the line kept coming up as the co-hosts joked among themselves and with the contestants.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays at noon on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

