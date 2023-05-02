Tyson Venegas thankful for 'American Idol' stint

Tyson Venegas. Photo from Venegas' Instagram account.

Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas expressed his gratitude for his stint on the competition series "American Idol" season 21.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Venegas said he is going to miss the new family he formed on the show.

"Thank you so much everyone for all ur luv ... Your support means a lot. My @AmericanIdol journey has come to an end but what an honor it has been. Ngl, I’m gonna miss my new fam," he said.

While the judges liked Venegas’ performance as he showed his emotional side, the 17-year-old singer failed to make it to the next round of the competition. He ended his journey as part of “American Idol” top 10.

So far, only eight hopefuls remain in the competition. They are We Ani, Warren Peay, Haven Madison, Colin Stough, Iam Tongi, Zacharia Smith, Megan Danielle, and Oliver Steele. Aside from Venegas, Marybeth Byrd was also elimited from the competition.

Venegas formerly joined "The Voice Teens Philippines" season 2 under Team apl.de.ap but left the competition prior to the Knockouts due to undisclosed reasons.

RELATED VIDEO: