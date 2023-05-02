LOOK: Iza Calzado posts first family photo

MANILA -- Actress Iza Calzado turned to social media on Monday night to share her first family photo with her husband Ben Wintle and their baby girl, Deia Amihan.

On Instagram, Calzado uploaded the photo three months after she gave birth to her baby girl, who was born last January 26.

"Our Calzado-Wintle family is growing. Can anyone guess how many shots we had to take to get this photo?" she captioned her post.

It was only last week when Calzado and her husband introduced their first child to their followers on social media as they shared adorable photos of Deia Amihan.

In her other post, Calzado also described motherhood as :"Napakasarap pala nito."

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot in December 2018.

