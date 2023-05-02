Gloria Diaz to portray aging prostitute in new film

Gloria Diaz reunites with director Joel Lamangan in the upcoming movie 'Lola Magdalena.' Photo from Gloria Diaz's Instagram page

MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned actress Gloria Diaz is gearing up for a new movie "Lola Magdalena."

Diaz, who just turned 72 last April 5, turned to social media to share that she will portray a faith healer in the morning and a prostitute at night in the upcoming film under the direction of Joel Lamangan and written by Dennis Evangelista.

"My new movie playing an aging /aged healer and woman of the night drama, sad comedy!" Diaz captioned her post.

Joining Diaz in the film are Sunshine Cruz, Liza Lorena, Pia Moran and Perla Bautista.

In an article published by entertainment website PUSH on Monday, Diaz shared more about her role.

“I’m so happy na at my age may mga ganito pa ring opportunity for me. Actually, lagi kong sinasabi kina Isabelle (my daughter) sabi ko, ‘You should be thankful na I have a job all the time, I don’t have to depend on you and I’m always busy,’” Diaz was quoted as saying.

“I’m really, really happy and grateful na lagi akong busy. And lahat ng ginagawa ko ay super love ko. I’m really the luckiest person kasi 'di ba, when I started movies I was not sure where to go but somehow God planned it for me and I’m still here, lumalaban pa,” she added.

She also admitted that she feels nervous about her new movie.

“Medyo kinakabahan ako. Hindi sa role kundi si dialogue na halos isang kilometro. Sabi ko nga sa bahay, walang magsasalita ng English. Actually, hindi naman ‘yung pagmumura ang mahirap, kayang-kaya ko ‘yan. ...Actually, the film is very sad na may drama and comedy. The comedy is nasa loob, hindi ‘yung comedy na hahalakhak ka. 'Di ba, ang comedy naman usually malungkot talaga,” she said.

“I had an idea na it was gonna be different. Parang nagawa ko na lahat pero ito na lang yata ang hindi. Maraming beses na rin akong naging pokpok pero usually the pokpok is the usual pokpok. ... Pero ito, lolang pokpok. ‘Di ba, usually nagre-retire ang mga pokpok, nagiging bugaw pa ang dating. I’m scared na baka hindi ko makaya kasi hindi naman ako

masyaadong na-expose sa ganung mundo kasi wala naman ako kilalang bugaw at pokpok,” the Miss Universe 1969 title holder added.

From the archives: