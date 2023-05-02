Home  >  Entertainment

Aga Muhlach, twins greet Charlene Gonzalez on her birthday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 02 2023 11:46 AM

MANILA -- Screen veteran Aga Muhlach turned to social media to share his birthday message for his wife, beauty queen-actress Charlene Gonzalez.

On Instagram, Muhlach shared his greeting for his wife's special day as he uploaded their family photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aga Muhlach (@agamuhlach317)

"Our Queen, Our Anchor. Happy birthday my love! @itsmecharleneg. We love you! I love you very much! Cheers to more ocean adventures with you!" he wrote.

In the comment section of his post, Gonzalez left her message for Muhlach: "My love!! Thank you, love you too."

Meanwhile, the couple's children, twins Andres and Atasha, also shared their birthday greetings for their mom on Instagram.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Atasha (@atashamuhlach_)

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2023/tvpatrol/05/02/charlene-gonzalez.jpg

Muhlach and Gonzalez will be celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary on May 28. The couple were married in 2001 in Baguio City.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Aga Muhlach   Charlene Gonzalez   Atasha Muhlach   Andres Muhlach   celebrity birthday  