Aga Muhlach, twins greet Charlene Gonzalez on her birthday

MANILA -- Screen veteran Aga Muhlach turned to social media to share his birthday message for his wife, beauty queen-actress Charlene Gonzalez.

On Instagram, Muhlach shared his greeting for his wife's special day as he uploaded their family photo.

"Our Queen, Our Anchor. Happy birthday my love! @itsmecharleneg. We love you! I love you very much! Cheers to more ocean adventures with you!" he wrote.

In the comment section of his post, Gonzalez left her message for Muhlach: "My love!! Thank you, love you too."

Meanwhile, the couple's children, twins Andres and Atasha, also shared their birthday greetings for their mom on Instagram.



Muhlach and Gonzalez will be celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary on May 28. The couple were married in 2001 in Baguio City.

