Winwyn Marquez gives birth to baby girl

MANILA - Winwyn Marquez is now a mom!

On Instagram on Sunday night, the former beauty queen shared a photo of her newborn daughter after she gave birth.

Marquez also revealed the name of her baby.

“Our little princess, Luna Teresita Rayn,” she simply wrote in the caption of a sleeping photo of the infant.

Congratulatory messages immediately flooded Marquez’s comments section. Among those who greeted her were Enzo Pineda, MJ Lastimosa, Kyla, Katarina Rodriguez, Alyssa Muhlach and more.

Marquez first revealed her pregnancy last December during a media conference for an upcoming movie. She told reporters she was on her third trimester.

In a vlog that followed, Marquez gave a glimpse of her pregnancy journey.

"Hindi ko alam kung napansin niyo but I took a break for some time. Nagpahinga muna ako saglit due to personal reasons, and kasama na rin doon, of course, 'yung health reasons," Marquez said.

“I really want to share din sa inyo kung anong nangyari sa akin so I made this video para i-explain what happened to me," she added.

Marquez included a clip of her partner in the five-minute video, but his face was not shown.

Marquez made history in 2017 as the first Filipina candidate in Reina Hispanoamericana. She went on to win the crown in the Latina-dominated pageant.