Serena Dalrymple reveals meeting fiance on dating app

MANILA – Former child star Serena Dalrymple took to social media to share how she met her fiancé Thomas Bredillet.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Dalrymple said she and Bredillet met four years ago on a dating app. Little did she know, they would end up spending the rest of their lives together.

“4 years ago today, I went out on a date to meet this French dude I matched on bumble. Who knew that I’ll end up marrying this handsome smart sweet American dude this year?” she wrote in the caption.

Carlo Aquino, who was Dalrymple’s "Bata, Bata ... Paano Ka Ginawa?" co-star, was among those who commented on her post.

“Okay bumble,” Aquino wrote in the comment.

To which, Dalrymple replied: “Online dating app success story.”

It was in July last year when Dalrymple first posted a photo wearing what seemed like an engagement ring while kissing her boyfriend.

Some netizens were quick to congratulate the former child actress, while others flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Dalrymple rose to fame in the 1990s after appearing in a commercial for a fast-food chain.

She was last seen on the big screen in 2010 as the teen daughter of Ai Ai delas Alas in a "Tanging Ina" sequel.

In 2014, she earned her master's degree in international business from the Hult International Business School London.

Going by her Instagram updates, Dalrymple frequently travels, with many destinations chronicled through her own photography — a hobby she's developed over the years.