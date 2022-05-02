Screenshot from "RuPaul's Drag Race" YouTube channel.

Naomi Campbell is set to headline the list of guest judges for the first-ever all-winners season of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

In a new trailer, Campbell was shown entering the main stage of the show. She will be judging the first episode of the season which was speculated to be a girl group challenge.

Other guest judges revealed are Cameron Diaz, Nikki Glaser, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Tove Lo, and Ronan Farrow.

Eight queens will be competing including Raja, the winner in Season 3 which saw Filipino-American drag queen Manila Luzon finish as her runner-up.

All Stars 4 "twinner" Monét x Change is set to break the tie with Trinity The Tuck. The former placed 6th in season 10 and was chosen as Miss Congeniality while the latter was a finalist in the 9th installment of the series.

The Vivienne is the only winner from another country. She is the first-ever winner of the UK franchise.

Other members of the cast are Jinx Monsoon (Season 5), Yvie Oddly (Season 11), Jaida Essense Hall (Season 12), and Shea Coulee (All Stars 5).

The first all-winners series is titled "All Stars 7" and will air on Paramount+ starting May 20. It is not yet revealed if they will follow the "lipsync for your life" format or the previous "lipsync assassin" twist with a voting system to eliminate queens.

The Philippines will be having its local franchise of the hit reality TV series soon.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," together with Kyne and Stephanie Prince for Canada’s "Drag Race" season 1 and 2, respectively.

