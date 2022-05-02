Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video for the newest single "I L Y" of Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid with DJ MOD has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music over the weekend.

The more than three-minute video was directed by the celebrity couple and shot in Balesin. Additional shots were provided by Leila Alcasid and Mito Fabie.

The upbeat song, which was released last month on digital streaming platforms, is composed by DJ MOD, and produced by DJ MOD with Darren and Cashwell Kutfive Music.

Alcasid and Velasquez, both regulars of "ASAP Natin 'To," are set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this December.

They have a son, Nathaniel James, who turned 10 last November 8.

Related video: