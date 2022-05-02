LOOK: Karina Bautista marks 20th birthday with shoot

MANILA -- Actress and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Karina Bautista marked her 20th birthday with a special pictorial.

Bautista, who celebrated her birthday last April 29, turned to social media to share her photos taken by Nice Print Photography.

"Celebrating the gift of life... claiming this will be the year my dreams will come true. Strivin' & thrivin'!!! Really blessed to see another year of this world," Bautista wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Bautista started her showbiz career in 2018 when she joined "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso" where she was dubbed as "Miss Independent from Isabela."

The "PBB" alumnus is part of Rise Artists Studio along with her onscreen partner Aljon Mendoza.



The two are currently part of the series "Viral Scandal" with their fellow Rise artists Charlie Dizon and Markus Paterson.

