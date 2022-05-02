Elisse Joson is enjoying some beach time with baby Felize anew.

As seen in her recent Instagram updates, the actress flew to Guam with Felize to spend time with her mother who is based there.

During her daughter’s first trip abroad, Joson took baby Felize to the beach to go swimming. She also had her take swimming lessons for babies.

“Love hate relationship with the water,” she wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

Noticeably absent in the pictures are Joson’s boyfriend and Felize’s father, actor Mccoy de Leon.

Just recently, the family of three went to Bohol to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday. Prior to that beach trip, they had a simple celebration at home.

It was last October when Joson and De Leon revealed that they already have a daughter on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity."

De Leon and Joson's love team was formed in 2016 during their stint on the reality show.