MANILA – Actress Erich Gonzales teased her followers of her upcoming project.

In an Instagram post, the Kapamilya actress shared two new photos of what appears to be a pictorial.

It remains to be seen whether it is for a movie or TV project, or whether it is an endorsement deal. She simply wrote the word “soon” in the caption.

Back in February, Gonzales was among the 11 artists who renewed their contracts with ABS-CBN. While she did not disclose at that time what projects she will be doing in the coming months, Gonzales is poised to make an acting comeback.

Gonzales won the second season of “Star Circle Quest,” beating the eventual runner-up actor Arron Villaflor. In 2009, the actress starred in the daytime drama “Katorse” that catapulted her to stardom.

Last March, Gonzales made headlines after it was reported that she finally tied the knot with her boyfriend, businessman Mateo Rafael Lorenzo, after years of dating each other.

Gonzales has managed to keep a cloud of privacy over her love life.

"I want to protect something so precious to me, something beautiful. I don't want to ruin it so sa akin na lang iyon," she previously said.