MANILA -- Beauty queen-actress Charlene Gonzalez celebrated her birthday on Sunday, May 1.

Her husband, screen veteran Aga Muhlach took to social media to greet Gonzalez on her special day as he shared snap of them together.

"Happy birthday my love! Mahal ka naming lahat! You’re my everything. God bless you. One lucky guy here. Yes, me. I love you, B!" Muhlach wrote on his post.

In the comment section of his post, Gonzalez wrote: "Aww… Thank you.. love you too B."

The couple has two children, twins Andres and Atasha, who also shared her birthday greeting for her mom on Instagram.

In a previous interview, Muhlach shared that he asked Gonzalez to marry him when they were working on the ‘90s ABS-CBN sitcom “Oki Doki Doc.”

He revealed that Gonzalez never became his girlfriend, and they were not in a relationship when he proposed marriage to her.

Muhlach and Gonzalez will be celebrating their 21th wedding anniversary on May 28. The couple were married in 2001 in Baguio City.

