WATCH: Regine Velasquez soars with 'Taking Flight’

MANILA - Regine Velasquez wowed viewers of “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday anew when she performed one of her original songs.

Taking the stage for the show's “Greatest Showdown” segment, Velasquez effortlessly belted out “Taking Flight,” the message of which is about not losing hope.

In awe of her flawless solo, fans of the Asia's Songbird raved about her performance that she was one of the trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).