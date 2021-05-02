Pedro Pascal on how he found success in Hollywood

From “Game of Thrones” to “Narcos” to “The Mandalorian” to playing Wonder Woman’s nemesis, Pedro Pascal’s ascent to stardom has been steady and well-earned.

The ever-humble star jokes about what got him to where he is.

“Luck and being single and so having a lot of time on my hands,” he said on where he attributes his success the most.

“They're very, very practical things. I have nothing else going on in my life so sure, I'll fly to Colombia. Take me wherever you want to take me, I'll do it,” he added.

In “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is now available on HBO Go via SKY in the Philippines, Pascal played a character that came from nothing and wanted to have everything.

“I think we could all relate to the trauma of development. What I really credit Patty Jenkins with is that she finds a way to surprise her audiences with characters that are ultimately, whether good or bad, totally human. That something so dangerous actually be motivated or shaped by this character's vulnerabilities,” he said.

Pascal is set to return to highly successful “The Mandalorian” for its season three on Disney Plus.