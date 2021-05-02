Martin Nievera, Bamboo fulfill dream of singing together on 'ASAP'

MANILA - Martin Nievera and Bamboo fulfilled one of their mutual wishes on Sunday.

This after they finally collaborated on “ASAP Natin To”, performing a duet of Frank Sinatra’s “I've Got You Under My Skin.”

After the number, Bamboo took the opportunity to invite his supporters to watch his upcoming digital concert titled “Melody with Me.”

The show, which is Bamboo’s first solo virtual concert, will happen on May 23 at 8 p.m. in partnership with ABS-CBN, TFC and KTX.ph.

