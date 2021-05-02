LOOK: BTS gives sneak peek of concept of upcoming single 'Butter'

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook continue to build hype around their highly anticipated single "Butter."

On Saturday, the K-pop icons gave ARMYs their first taste of "Butter" after posting a photo hinting at the contents of their upcoming English track and its music video due on May 21.

The preview consisted of a storyboard with grainy photographs that showed scattered pieces of hearts, yellow balloons with smiley faces drawn on them, a drink being poured, a toast with a heart-shaped spread, a vintage camera and some film, some spilled gummy candy, and a smashed lollipop.

This is the first peek at the Korean group’s much-awaited single.

Since the announcement, neither the record label nor the members have divulged any specific details on the new record other than it is an English dance-pop track that will “melt its way into the hearts of all ARMYs.”

The K-pop superstars, however, are expected to release more clips and pictures in the days leading up to the debut of "Butter."

BTS first teased their fans with a surprise live stream of a cryptic countdown they merely captioned as “What’s melting?” on their YouTube Channel, BANGTANTV.

The one-hour-long video, which had kitchen sounds in the background, featured an animation of a bright yellow block of butter with their logo that slowly melted into the shape of a heart as the clock ticked.

At its peak, the stream had an audience of about 800,000 watching at the same time. Overall, the animation had drawn over 14 million viewers.

"Butter" will be the pop icon's second English song following their Grammy-nominated hit "Dynamite," which set and smashed a slew of world records.

