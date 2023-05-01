Xyriel Manabat open to play more kontrabida roles

Photo from Xyriel Manabat's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Xyriel Manabat is open to take on kontrabida roles as her performance in the hit teleserye "Dirty Linen" continues to draw praises online.

In an interview with reporters, Manabat said she is elated to see good comments on her performance as Tonet Pavia.

"Natutuwa po sila and favorite na raw po nila ako na kontrabida kasi hindi raw sila napipikon, natatawa sila. Nakakatuwa na spirit animal daw nila si Tonet," she said.

In "Dirty Linen," Manabat plays the role of Tonet, the daughter of Epy Quizon (Ador) and Feliz (Angel Aquino). Fans were impressed with her villainous attitude towards her cousin Chiara (Francine Diaz).

Asked if she would be like to play more kontrabida roles in the future, she said: "Feeling ko okay lang naman po as long as maganda 'yung story and maganda 'yung role ko."

"Hangga't kaya ko pong bigyan ng justice 'yung role, kontrabida man or bida, gagawin ko po 'yung best ko," Manabat said.

"Gusto ko po na makita nilang dedicated ako sa craft and the way I give justice to my role, gusto ko po 'yun 'yung nare-recognize nila 'pag nagbibigay po sila ng comments," she added.

Directed by Andoy Ranay and Onat Diaz, “Dirty Linen” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

