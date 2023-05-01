Kim Chiu speaks with Asahi, Jaehyuk and Jihoon of K-pop boy band Treasure. Screenshot from video on Chiu's YouTube channel

MANILA — Kim Chiu set aside her fangirl identity as she took on the role of celebrity interviewer for K-pop boy group Treasure.

The Filipino actress and host got the chance to speak with Treasure members Jihoon, Jaehyuk and Asahi during the 10-piece act's recent two-day concert in the Philippines.

"I'm starstrucked by all of you. I watched all your music videos. I love your music," a visibly excited Chiu told the boys during the interview, which was posted late Sunday on her YouTube channel.

In the 10-minute video, Chiu asked the Treasure members what they loved about the Philippines, noting that the group's recent visit marked their second time in the country.

"Actually we went here last time for K-pop Masterz (joint concert)... now we came back because we have a major, solo concert. We heard that we have a lot of Filipino fans who were waiting for us and supporting us," Asahi said in the subtitled video.

The "It's Showtime" host also asked the trio about the local food they have tasted, the local phrases they learned, and if they have visited any beaches in the country.

Chiu also challenged the boys with a Filipino tongue twister, which Asahi effortlessly delivered compared to his bandmates.

At the end of Chiu's video, Jihoon, one of Treasure's two leaders, told Filipino fans: "To our Filipino Treasure Maker[s], finally we have a [solo] concert in Manila. Because of your energy and support, we had a [two-day] concert."

Also on Sunday, singer-actress Denise Laurel shared on YouTube her own experience meeting Treasure members Hyunsuk, Junkyu and Doyoung.

Laurel's video showed behind-the-scenes footage of her TikTok dance collaborations with the Treasure members.

She also gave the boys gifts that contained messages from Filipino Treasure Makers, based on the video.

AC Bonifacio also posted a YouTube video of her experience filming TikTok videos with the Treasure members, and attending the group's concert with fellow dancer and social media personality Niana Guerrero.

Treasure, which debuted in 2020 under YG Entertainment, recently played at the SM Mall of Asia Arena for its ongoing "Hello" concert tour.

