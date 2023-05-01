Tyson Venegas secures top 10 spot in 'American Idol'

Tyson Venegas is now officially part of “American Idol” Top 10.

On Monday, the Filipino-Canadian hopeful once again serenaded America with his smooth voice, earning their votes for him to secure a spot in the next round of the competition.

He performed Stevie Wonder’s “For Once In My Life,” leaving the judges pleased with how comfortable he was on stage.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The other contestants who made it to the top 10 are: We Ani, Warren Peay, Haven Madison, Colin Stough, Marybeth Byrd, Oliver Steele, Iam Tongi, Zachariah Smith, and Megan Danielle.

Meanwhile, Lucy Love and Nutsa were eliminated from the show.

On Tuesday, the remaining contestants will once again perform live for America's votes to make it through the next cut.