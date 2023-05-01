Matteo compliments wife Sarah for breathtaking performance at FIBA draw

MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli turned to social media to share how extremely proud he is of his wife, Sarah Geronimo, who performed at the FIBA World Cup draw on Saturday.

On Instagram, Guidicelli posted a series of Geronimo’s pictures while conquering the stage of the Araneta Coliseum.

“Did you experience the magic of FIBA? I'm filled with immense pride for my extraordinary wife, Sarah, who always delivers breathtaking performances with passion and professionalism,” he captioned his post.

“Her unwavering dedication to championing Filipino talent and elevating others is a testament to her loving spirit. Congratulations, my love, and @billycrawford for creating an electrifying synergy on stage,” he added.

Among the songs Geronimo performed were her new single “Dati Dati” and a new arrangement of her hit song “Tala.”

Geronimo is set to stage her 20th anniversary concert, also at the Big Dome, on May 12.

The show will be directed by Geronimo herself and Paolo Valenciano.

Geronimo marked her 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry last March 1 by releasing the new song "Habang Buhay."

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to Guidicelli.

It was only recently that she returned to the entertainment scene, saying: “The reason bakit po ako nagpahinga ng konti, I really want to offer [sa] ang ating pong listeners ['yung mga] original songs. Iba kasi talaga when you sing your own song, 'yung OPM talaga, iba sa pakiramdam,” she said.

Since she’s been away from the limelight for a while, Geronimo said she appreciates how her avid supporters patiently waited for her comeback.

Geronimo started her showbiz career when she won the talent show "Star for a Night" back in 2003. Since then, she has been one of the most successful singers and actresses in the Philippines.

