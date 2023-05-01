K-pop group Tomorrow X Together. Photo from Big Hit Music's official Facebook page

Filipino MOAs are in for a treat as South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is set to return to the country for a solo concert in August.

Label Big Hit Music announced Monday additional shows for the five-member group's "Act: Sweet Mirage" world tour, which includes a show at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on August 13.

Live Nation Philippines will produce the local show, saying in a Twitter post that it will release "more details soon."

The pop act consisting of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai last went to the country in October 2022, playing two nights at the Mall of Asia Arena as part of its "Act: Lovesick" tour.

TXT debuted in 2019 with the extended play (EP) "The Dream Chapter: Star," which topped Billboard's World Album chart. In the same year, the quintet was named best new male artist at the MAMA Awards.

Earlier this year, the group made a comeback with the EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation," fronted by lead single "Sugar Rush Ride."

