First-time mom Mari Jasmine opens up about birth process

MANILA – Mari Jasmine said she was surprised that her whole birth process was more manageable than she thought it would be.

The model and blogger opened up about this on Instagram where she answered some of her followers’ questions about being a first-time mom.

“There was definitely some fear leading up to the birth – but I studied a lot and this helped me relieve some of my anxiety. By the time by due date came around, I felt ready,” she said.

“We consume so much fearful messaging about childbirth from the media when really it’s such a beautiful natural thing that humans have been doing for a very long time,” she added.

When asked if her labor was hard, she said: “Of course it was hard work but I found that breathing techniques and the support of my husband and doula helped immensely. This is coming from a person who had a LONG labor.”

Mari Jasmine likewise shared why she and her husband, Michael Concepcion, chose the name Noa for their child.

“We wanted a Japanese name that worked in English too. We landed on Noa pretty early on in my pregnancy and it stuck.”

Now that they are settled back home, Mari Jasmine shared that breastfeeding has been going pretty well, although she was a bit anxious about feeding prior to giving birth because so many people warned her that it could be difficult.

“This was something I read up on before birth too – took a course from @the.thompson.method and I am also so lucky to have the help of a lactation consultation which has been really helpful.”