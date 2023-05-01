Elisse Joson on taking care of Felize: 'McCoy, family are there'

Photo from Elisse Joson's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Elisse Joson is thankful for having a good support system to take care of her daughter Felize, including the father of the child, McCoy de Leon.

"McCoy is there, the Dad is there, and our families are there to, kunwari busy ako at busy siya, nandiyan 'yung families namin para kay Felize so 'yun 'yung maganda," she said in a press conference.

However, Joson did not directly confirm that she has reconciled with de Leon.

Following reports of their breakup, Joson and de Leon were recently seen together at the birthday celebration of their daughter.

Last February, De Leon said he and Joson are "happy" and on good terms anew, weeks after their separation went public.

Joson said taking care of Felize is a learning process for her and she's glad to spend some time with her child.

"Motherhood naman kasi hindi naman 'yan isang snap you'll be like a wonderful mother. Parang for me, what's good about it is everyday I learn something new kung ano 'yung magwo-work sa'kin at kay Felize," the actress said.

"I also learn to not be too hard on myself kapag iba 'yung nakikita kong pamamaraan ng ibang nanay sa kung paano ko ginagawa. Motherhood is different for everybody and right now I'm enjoying it, especially now that she's 2, 'yun 'yung stage na sweet sila. Nasa mommy phase siya na puro mommy ang tinatawag niya, I'm enjoying that and 'yung sa work naman," she added.

While faced with the challenges of being a mom, Joson is also grateful to continue her job as an actress.

"Parang bago pa rin until now 'yung feeling of being a mother to me so it's nice and I'm excited that I'll be able to meet with mga moms that have been moms for a long time already para makakuha ako ng wisdom from them, insights, share stories, and siguro until now hindi pa rin ako nakikita ng mga tao as a mom," Joson said.

"I think it's normal kasi I started here young, from 'PBB,' being a teen, I think I'll get there. 'Yung mga tinitingalaan natin na mga nanay like sina Ate Dimples (Romana). I think no rush for me naman din na ganun din ang makita sa 'kin ng mga tao," she added.

"Now I'm just happy that I'm still in Star Magic and nag-iba nga lang na I'm considered as a mom. In reality naman parang hindi naman ako pasok doon sa young mom, mukha lang kasi mukha lang akong bata, but 'yung mga new generation of moms siguro that's what I'd like to call it."

