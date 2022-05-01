Robredo reunites with rider she hitched a ride with in Cavite

Vice President Leni Robredo reunited with Sherwin Abdon and his wife, Tin (right most) in Cavite. Abdon is the motorcycle rider who gave Robredo a ride on his motorcycle in March. Photo courtesy of Team Leni Robredo

DASAMARIÑAS CITY, Cavite - When Vice President Leni Robredo nearly missed her cue in the program for her first rally in Cavite in March due to heavy traffic, one Sherwin Abdon came to her rescue by giving her a ride on his motorcycle to the General Trias Sports Complex.

In Robredo’s return to Cavite on Sunday, Abdon and Robredo were reunited.

Robredo revealed to the crowd that when she first met Abdon, she did not know that the man he was riding with rooted for her rival, Bongbong Marcos Jr.

“Alam niyo ang kwento ni Tin, kung meron daw ditong pinaka-loyalista sa kabilang kampo, sila iyong dalawa. Sumasama pa sila sa mga motorcade dati,” Robredo shared, referring to Abdon’s wife.

Calling it “God’s grace,” Robredo expressed her thanks for the encounter and Abdon for letting her ride with him, and now calls the couple “her friends.”

Robredo calls on stage at Dasmariñas Sherwin Abdon, who gave her a ride on his motorcycle going to her GenTri rally in March, with his wife Tin. Converted from supporters of her rival Marcos Jr. after the encounter, the Abdons now campaign actively for Robredo. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Ixw2jB7khH — Wena Cos (@wenacos) May 1, 2022

“Napakabait, nakarating ako sa rally site buong-buo,” Robredo described Abdon, who shared the stage with her at the Dasmariñas Football Field with his wife, Tin.

“Hindi po namin pinag-usapan ang pulitika. Nagkwentuhan po kami papunta sa rally site,” Robredo recounted their first meeting.

Since the incident, Abdon received attention online, and was at the receiving end of hate from supporters of the rival camp after he revealed his support swaying to Robredo’s side.

This, Tin wrote in a lengthy Facebook post is what ultimately converted them to become “kakamPINKs,” with Robredo’s supporters welcoming them with open arms.

Talking to the Abdons backstage, they told ABS-CBN News that rhey have now become immune to hate thrown from the other camp, and instead focus on campaigning for Robredo.

Robredo shares that she since then got to know Sherwin and Tin, who used to attend Marcos Jr. rallies, and now calls them her friends. Talking to the couple backstage, they said they have now become immune to hate thrown from the other camp, and focus on campaigning for Robredo. pic.twitter.com/5YRU705DvV — Wena Cos (@wenacos) May 1, 2022

“Ngayon po, hindi lang sa na convert na siya, napakasipag pang gumalaw,” Robredo continued, as Sherwin and Tin help her receive gifts on stage from the crowd.

The couple since becoming “kakamPINKs” joined house-to-house campaign activities for Robredo, meeting celebrities, even Robredo’s children Aika, Tricia, and Jillian.

Tin regularly posts on social media their activities, enjoining her followers and their circles to campaign with them.

Robredo then implored the crowd to look to the Abdon’s story when doing their own house-to-house campaigning.

Earlier, Sherwin and Tin met actress Angel Locsin backstage, who gave them a hug. The couple have been doing house-to-house campaigning for Robredo with celebrity volunteers like Locsin, as well as Robredo’s daughters Aika, Tricia, and Jillian. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/hzQdbzS3Ns — Wena Cos (@wenacos) May 1, 2022

“Ang pinakasikreto, ang nakita natin dito sa dalawa: buksan natin ang ating mga puso, kahit iba iyong mga paniniwala, mahalin pa rin natin sila,” she said.

Robredo’s second rally in Cavite was attended hy 80,000 said local organizers, nearly double the attendance of her first rally in General Trias of 48,000.

Her Dasmariñas rally concludes her tour of Calabarzon this week, this time with the backing of the powerful Barzagas, with 4th district representative Elpidio “Pidi” Barzaga introducing Robredo on stage.

Sherwin and Tin (right-most) joined local officials of Cavite in raising Robredo and Panglinan’s hands in an act of endorsement at the Dasmariñas rally. They later joined representatives from sectors in Dasmariñas to sing a song for the Leni-Kiko tandem. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/df9HlkAN9c — Wena Cos (@wenacos) May 1, 2022

Sherwin and Tin joined Elpidio Barzaga, Dasmariñas Mayor Jenny Barzaga, and 3rd district representative AA Advincula.

