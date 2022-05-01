MANILA – Maja Salvador still could not believe that she and her boyfriend Rambo Nunez are already engaged.

“Mag 2 weeks na pero nasa cloud 9 pa rin ako,” she captioned her latest Instagram post showing the two of them in a series of photos as she displays her engagement ring.

“ILY @rambonunez nakakagigil!!!” Salvador added.

Salvador and Nunez got engaged during Easter Sunday last April 17 in Palawan.

Nunez and his family set up an Easter egg hunt styled like TV's "The Amazing Race."

Salvador was one of the team leaders and she was supposed to get her last clue from Nunez, who instead brought out the ring and asked her to marry him.

Salvador was visibly surprised. After agreeing to spend the rest of her life with him, the actress buried her face into Nunez’s chest while crying tears of joy.

In a June 2020 interview, Salvador said she felt she was finally home when she reunited with Nunez, who first became her boyfriend when she was just 21.

It was in March 2019 when the actress confirmed that she got back together with her former boyfriend.

