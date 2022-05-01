Bela Padilla celebrates Swiss boyfriend's birthday

MANILA – Bela Padilla turned to social media to celebrate her Swiss boyfriend Norman Bay.

On Instagram, the actress posted a series of their sweet photos together taken abroad as she shared her birthday wish for Bay.

“I wish for you endless happiness and love today and everyday,” Padilla wrote in the caption.

Touched by her message, Bay responded and told Padilla: “That’s soo sweet! Thank you love.”

It has only been less than a month since Padilla returned to the Philippines along with her boyfriend.

“Back in the tropics.…we’ve only been here two whole days but I feel like we’ve seen so much of Manila already,” she said in an earlier post.

Since coming home, Padilla has already seen a few of her friends.

It was in November when Padilla announced that she had decided to move to London. She, however, clarified that the reason behind the move was not solely to be near her boyfriend.

“I didn’t move just to be with Norman although it does make it so much easier to be in London. At least now we are quite close to each other and he’s here a lot. I go to Switzerland a lot. It’s definitely a big jump and a lot easier. But I did not move here specifically for that,” she said.

“There are many reasons why I moved here. One of them is because I feel like the world stopped during pandemic and I have been looking for something new to do in my life. I feel like at this point, I will be more productive here. It just makes more sense for me to live here.”

Padilla has family in the UK. Born Krista Elyse Sullivan, she is the daughter of Meg Carino of the Padilla showbiz clan and Cornelio Sullivan, who is British.

It was in October 2020 when Padilla publicly introduced Bay as her boyfriend. Since then, Padilla has been chronicling their vacations together.

Padilla and Bay met in December 2017, when the actress filmed scenes in St. Gallen, Switzerland for the romance movie “Meet Me in St. Gallen.”

They remained in constant communication for years before officially becoming a couple.

