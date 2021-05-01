‘YFSF’: iDolls receive standing ovation after excellent copy of ‘That's What Friends Are For’

Watch more in iWantTFC

The trio of Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario, known as iDolls, delivered an impeccable impersonation of iconic singers Elton John, Dionne Warwick, and Stevie Wonder, enough to receive a stand ovation from the juries of “Your Face Sounds Familiar.”

The iDolls sang hit song “That’s What Friends Are For” which according to Gary Valenciano was by far the best performance of the group in the competition.

Mega Star Sharon Cuneta, who still joined the show virtually, said the group did not disappoint her.

“As usual, iDolls, you didn't disappoint. All the more this week lalo niyo kong pinabilib,” Cuneta quipped.

Jury Ogie Alcasid, on the other hand, described the performance as perfectly copied by the trio.

“Plakado. Yun ang pinamalas nyo samin. Individually it was excellent. You blew away. Well done,” Alcasid said.

Valenciano also praised Garcia’s act, who sang the first lines of the song, for leading the group at the start of the performance.

“It was excellent through and through. I have to say though sa umpisa pa lang, Lucas, ikaw nagdala. Ikaw yung nag-umpisa and everybody joined in,” Valenciano said.

