K-pop: 'Don’t' by eAeon and BTS leader RM hits No. 1 worldwide

South Korean indie singer eAeon and BTS leader RM scored a global hit after their collaborative song “Don’t” topped the Worldwide iTunes Song chart in the United States and at least 66 other countries.

On Friday, eAeon unveiled “Fragile,” his second solo album which features “Don’t,” as its lead track.

The nearly four-minute record, written and composed by the pair, showcased a resonant melody, accompanied by yearning vocals, and powerful lyrics that explored love and loss.

Alongside the emotional single, eAeon uploaded a dramatic music video that follows the tragic romance of a couple growing apart.

Shortly after the release, "Don't out now," led the worldwide trends on Twitter.

As of this writing, the music video has been watched more than 4.5 million times.

“Don’t” is the duo’s second collaboration. RM and eAeon previously worked together on “badbye,” a song from the former’s 2018 mixtape, “mono.”