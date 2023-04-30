Trailer for action-adventure film 'The Wandering Earth II' unveiled

Warner Bros. Pictures on Sunday finally unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated action-adventure “The Wandering Earth II.”

A prequel to the 2019 futuristic blockbuster “The Wandering Earth,” the movie is set at a future time after learning that the sun is rapidly burning out and will obliterate Earth in the process, and humans build enormous engines to propel the planet to a new solar system, far out of reach of the sun’s fiery flares.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

However, the expedition into the vast expanse of the universe proves to be dangerous, and the last chance for humanity's survival rests on the shoulders of a group of young people brave enough to step up and execute a life-or-death operation to save the earth.

Directed by Frant Gwo, with a screenplay by Frant Gwo and Gong Ge’er, “The Wandering Earth II” is based on the book by Liu Cixin.

It will open in Philippine cinemas on May 31.