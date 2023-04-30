Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez mark son Zion's 10th birthday

MANILA - Zion Gutierrez, the eldest son of celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, turned 10 on April 29.

In their joint post on Instagram, Gutierrez and Lahbati uploaded snaps of their family through the years, showing how Zion has grown.

“happy 10th birthday to our angel,” Lahbati captioned their post.

She continued, “Dada and I are forever grateful to have you in our lives. We are so proud of you for always being kind and for becoming a fine young man. We love you so much!!!!”

Gutierrez and Lahbati, who tied the knot just before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in the country in 2020, first introduced Zion to the public in 2014 when he was over a year old.

The couple has another child, Kai, who was born in March 2018.

Currently, Gutierrez is part of hit ABS-CBN series "The Iron Heart."