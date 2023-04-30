Attending an international film festival in Italy was a surreal and unforgettable experience for Maris Racal.

After the Udine Far East Film Festival, Racal turned to social media to share some pictures from the premiere of her movie, “Where Is the Lie.”

She posted snapshots of herself posing with her co-star EJ Jallorina.

“Still can’t believe this happened,” Racal said on Instagram. “I am deeply touched by the love and appreciation we received after the premiere of Where is the Lie.”

“grazie mille @fareastfilm,” she said.

Directed by Quark Henares, “Where Is the Lie” is a comedy about scams and the dangers of the web. It also stars Royce Cabrera.

The Udine Far East Film Festival ran until April 29.

The other Filipino films that participated the festival were “Deleter” by Mikhail Red starring Nadine Lustre, and the dark fable “In My Mother's Skin,” the debut feature of Kenneth Dagatan.