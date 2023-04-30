Actress Liza Soberano. Instagram: @lizasoberano

MANILA – Liza Soberano finds herself trending on social media anew following an interview where she shared her thoughts about the love team culture in the Philippines.

During her interview with BTOB’s Peniel and Ashley Choi for the “Get Real” podcast, Soberano opened up about recently “rebranding” herself after being part of the love team phenomenon throughout her career.

Soberano is in a long-term relationship with her former screen partner Enrique Gil. Their tandem, which was launched in 2014 through the hit series "Forevermore," is popularly known as "LizQuen."

“In the Philippines, there’s this huge phenomenon called love teams. It’s when they put two actors together and they become like ‘Brangelina.’ They ship you. But in this scenario, we’re supposed to be reel and real. We are supposed to be a real couple on and off cam. We only work with each other throughout our whole career,” she said.

Soberano told Peniel and Choi that this is the reason why in all of her previous works, she is mainly with just one co-actor.

“In love teams, you’re expected to be with just that one person throughout your career and in your personal life. People don’t want to see you aside any other male actor or any other male in general.”

She also shared about how two actors are put into a “chemistry test” at the beginning before their tandem is launched once people notice their remarkable dynamics together.

“What happens in the beginning of your career is they kind of test you. They put you in a project together where you guys aren’t necessarily the leads. It’s kind of like a chemistry test. If it becomes popular among the viewers, they put you in your own movie or TV show. If that really takes off, you become a love team. You get shipped really hard. Once you’re in a love team, you star in project after project together.”

Soberano said love teams are not allowed to say whether they are actually dating in real life, especially at the beginning of their partnership.

“The thing is in the beginning of your love team too, you’re not allowed to say that you are dating because you want to keep the fans kind of hungry for you guys to actually be dating. It helps with the projects because they are always excited.”

“Whenever we do interviews going into the projects, they are always asking whether we are officially dating already or not. It becomes this whole thing where your career and your personal life – the line between the two gets blurred. People just don’t know what reality is,” she added.

Soberano further claimed: "In the Philippines the only way to become a big star really — if you're not a singer, if you're an actor — is to be in a love team."